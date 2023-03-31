Pittman’s Bill to Give Added Protection to Victims Passes

A bill authored by State Rep. Ajay Pittman (Dem., Oklahoma City) that seeks to give more protection to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault victims has passed in the State House of Representatives.

State House Bill 1845 passed 84-0 last week and now heads to the State Senate.

The bill peace officers to file a petitions in district courts as early as the next business day when an after-hours emergency temporary protective order is necessary in cases of domestic violence or sexual assault.

A temporary protective order is necessary when the court is not open for business and the victim of domestic violence, stalking, harassment, rape, forcible sodomy, a sex offense, kidnapping or assault and battery with a deadly weapon needs an emergency protective order.

“In Oklahoma, almost 50 percent of women and 40 percent of men have experienced domestic violence at some time in their lives,” State Rep. Pittman said.

“This bill will save lives.”

In authoring this bill, my goal was to remove any legal barriers so that victims of domestic violence and sexual assault can more easily seek protection from their abusers,” the District 99 legislator explained.

Last year, 1138 people died in Oklahoma at the hands of domestic violence, according to the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Review Board.

A recent study from John Hopkins University provided by the Oklahoma Department of Health reports that women experience increased levels of risk immediately after leaving an abusive situation, State Rep. Pittman pointed out.

“This bill will allow the peace officer to file that paperwork for the victim,” Rep. Pittman said. “Every second after the assault matters for these victims. Showing up in court the next business day is often traumatic and can cause victims to shy away from protective order,” she said.”

If the bi-partisan legislation becomes law, the victims of these crimes will not have to appear in court the next business day, she said.

“Instead, the emergency temporary protective order will be in effect until a judge sets a hearing date.

“The bill also allows peace officers to file paperwork for emergency temporary protective orders in court the next business day for the immediate family member of a victim of first-degree murder.”

“I am grateful to my senate author, Assistant Majority Whip Bill Coleman (Rep., Ponca City) for his assistance and sensitivity to this issue,” State Rep. Pittman said.