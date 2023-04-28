Skip to content
Friday, April 28, 2023
The Black Chronicle
The Paper That Tells The Truth
Search
Search
Trending News
Sports
Entertainment
Chronicle News Services
Health
Lifestyle
Business
Editor’s Pick
Subscribe
Florida
Pittsburgh’s new police chief will be Larry Scirotto, sources say
April 28, 2023
posting
MENU
ACCOUNT
SECTIONS
OTHER
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT US / FAQ
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Post navigation
‘Tyre Sampson Act:’ Teen’s death from amusement ride will help increase safety on rides in FL
Man in his 30s found shot dead in parking lot in Orlando, deputies say
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.
Ok
Privacy policy