Plane carrying 2 people crashes onto Volusia County golf course

article
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed onto a Volusia County golf course Thursday afternoon, FAA officials said.
The plane reportedly crashed on the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of Spruce County Airport in Port Orange.
A Volusia County Sheriff spokesperson said one person was transported for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
No other details have been released.