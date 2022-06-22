Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

MIAMI, Fla. — A airplane carrying 126 individuals caught fire after touchdown Tuesday at Miami International Airport when touchdown gear collapsed, although no severe injuries have been reported, authorities stated.

The fire adopted the collapse of the entrance touchdown gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin stated in an e-mail to The Associated Press.

The MD-82 jetliner was carrying 126 individuals, and three of them have been taken to a hospital for remedy of minor injuries, he added. Other passengers have been being bussed from the airplane to the terminal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had positioned the fire below management and have been mitigating gas spillage.

TV news pictures confirmed the airplane appeared to have come to relaxation in grass beside a runway and that the plane and an space throughout it have been apparently doused with white firefighters’ chemical substances. At least three firefighting autos have been positioned close by.

The airport was expertise some flight delays Tuesday night, officers stated. Passengers have been instructed to examine with airways for particulars.

The National Transportation Safety Board (*3*) that a crew would arrive at the airport by Wednesday to analyze the fire.