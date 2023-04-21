Planning Commission OKs height boost for Rainey tower amid resident pushback

The Planning Commission on April 11 recommended approval of a density bonus that would allow a new tower to rise in the Rainey Street neighborhood.

The proposed 215-unit condominium tower at 62 East Ave. will rise 57 floors and 684 feet. But before the project can break ground, it needs City Council approval to increase floor area ratio from 15:1 to 29:1.

As part of the requirements of the Downtown Density Bonus Program, 10 of the project’s units will be affordable for those making 80 percent of the median family income, and the developer will pay $808,000 in fees to go toward affordable housing elsewhere.

Over a dozen Rainey residents spoke against the increased density. Residents mainly expressed concern over increased car traffic further clogging streets in what will likely soon be the most densely developed part of the city, with several skyscrapers planned and under construction in and around Rainey Street.

“Don’t give these variances until you have something in mind for how people are going to park, get around and live in this area,” Bonnie Cahill said.

Neighbors described how many residents still have to drive to the grocery store or doctor’s office without robust public transit in the area. The proposed building will have 13 floors of parking, similar to other developments in the neighborhood.

They also expressed concern over emergency vehicle access. “People are going to die because ambulances and fire trucks can’t move,” Brian Furlong said.

Residents argued that neither the commission nor Council should grant additional height or density until the city conducts a traffic impact study for the development.

Curtis Beaty with the Transportation Department said Council commissioned a mobility study for Rainey Street several years ago. But Council did not act on the study because neighbors could not agree on which infrastructure changes to implement.

The commission voted 10-1-1, with Commissioner Jennifer Mushtaler against and Commissioner Grayson Cox abstaining, to recommend Council approve the density bonus.

Commission Chair Todd Shaw addressed neighbors’ concern: “I think we do need to deal with this in a comprehensive manner, just not one development at a time. … We need to exert some of that pressure at the Council level as it regards to the implementation of this Rainey plan.”

