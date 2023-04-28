Planning Commission recommends historic zoning for Broken Spoke

The iconic Broken Spoke dance hall is headed for official historic status, ensuring the venue is preserved as the South Lamar corridor continues to develop.

The Planning Commission on Tuesday voted 8-0 to recommend approval of historic zoning for the Broken Spoke, which has hosted live country music and dancing at 3201 S. Lamar Blvd. since 1964.

The Broken Spoke “helped shape the careers of many country music superstars and defined the character of the Live Music Capital of the World,” said Kalan Contreras, of the Historic Preservation Office. “As the area around the Broken Spoke has prospered and significant development has occurred, it is imperative to secure this venue from a fate suffered by many in the city.”

City Council initiated historic zoning late last year with a resolution sponsored by former Council Member Ann Kitchen.

Both the landowner, CWS Capital Partners, and the operators of the Broken Spoke, who are descendants of founder James White, support the rezoning. But land use attorney Richard Suttle, representing CWS, cautioned the Broken Spoke’s operators that historic zoning can bring its own challenges.

“With historic zoning comes some responsibilities and obligations, and oftentimes some expenses,” Suttle said, adding, “We just wanna make sure that this is done thoughtfully.”

Ginny White, daughter of James White, said she is prepared to take on additional maintenance and upkeep – expenses which could be partially offset by the tax break historic zoning would bring. White also has experience managing a separate building with historic zoning.

The Broken Spoke’s status as a priceless Austin landmark means historic zoning is a foregone conclusion. Council initiated the historic zoning with a proclamation honoring the venue, and the case sailed through the Historic Landmark Commission in March. Earlier this month, the Spoke celebrated the dedication of an official Texas Historical Marker, with Mayor Kirk Watson and Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott in attendance.

Council has also shown support for the venue through a $175,000 grant for roof repairs as part of the Economic Development Department’s Heritage Preservation Grant program. White said she hoped that historic zoning would bring more grant funding.

City Council is set to take the final vote to preserve the Spoke on May 18.

Photo made available through a Creative Commons license.

