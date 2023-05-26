Plano Has The Top Park System In Texas, Report

Plano has completed first position within the 2023 ParkScore scores via the nonprofit Trust for Public Land, no longer simplest in Texas but additionally nationally, for the most productive park programs a number of the 100 biggest towns in the United States. The document evaluates towns in accordance with 5 traits, which come with get admission to, acreage, facilities, fairness, and funding.

Plano has completed this most sensible rating via making an investment the utmost amount of cash on its park gadget out of all towns within the Dallas-Fort Worth space ($196 consistent with resident), and making sure that 80% of its citizens reside inside a 10-minute stroll of one among its 142 parks. Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson have each expressed the importance of the parks gadget and the wish to make certain that all neighborhoods have a top quality park inside a detailed stroll of citizens for inexperienced infrastructure in trendy towns.

Dallas was once ranked 2nd in North Texas, forty third nationally, whilst different North Texas towns that made the checklist come with Arlington (74th nationally), Garland (87th), Fort Worth (88th), and Irving (99th). Washington, D.C., St. Paul, Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Irvine, California, and Arlington, Virginia, have been the highest 5 towns in America with the most productive park programs, in keeping with the document.

To view the entire document, please consult with www.tpl.org/parkscore.

