Plano to add pickleball courts this summer

Pickleball is continuously rising in popularity in North Texas, and the town of Plano has introduced a brand new partnership with Plano Sports Authority (PSA) to cater to the wishes of the neighborhood by means of offering further pickleball courts. This initiative is available in reaction to the sturdy call for from Plano citizens. The City Council has amended its hire settlement, permitting the general public to play pickleball at PSA 1, located at 6500 Preston Meadow Drive in Carpenter Park, beginning June 19.