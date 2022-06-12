Plans for 534,567-square-foot spec warehouse in review at Alliance Florida | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

The metropolis is reviewing civil engineering plans for a 534,567-square-foot distribution warehouse at AllianceFlorida at Cecil Commerce Center.
Prosser is the civil engineer.
Hillwood Executive Vice President Dan Tatsch stated May 5 the developer is working towards development of the speculative constructing.
The venture is the proposed Building A-2 on about 40 acres in the 13000 block of 103rd Street in the West Jacksonville enterprise park.
Tatsch informed business leaders on an business bus tour that the constructing is in design. Pending firm and allowing approvals, he hopes to begin development by mid-2022 for supply by December 2023.
The web site is subsequent to the Wayfair distribution heart. It backs up the General Electric Oil & Gas valve manufacturing plant.
It is cross-dock warehouse, which is of use to distribution prospects who must unload items on one aspect and shortly load them into different automobiles on the opposite aspect for supply.
“On a macro level, I believe Jacksonville is benefiting from the same trends that driving the industrial-property business throughout the U.S.: a renewed focus on supply chains and, in the wake of shortages for many goods, a shift from ‘just in time’ inventories to ‘just in case’ inventories,” Tatsch stated May 9 by e mail.
“On a local level, I believe the Jacksonville is now on the radar screens of corporate real estate executives who might have once overlooked Northeast Florida,” he stated.
Tatsch spoke May 5 to the commercial actual property market leaders on the NAIOP Commercial Development Real Estate Association Northeast Florida 2022 Bus Tour.
The tour guide exhibits the venture at 450,000 sq. toes, because it has in a earlier brochure, however Tatsch stated the plans have been expanded for the reason that information was submitted to NAIOP for publication.
The CBRE Inc. actual property agency represents Hillwood in leasing transactions. Terry Quarterman, senior vp with CBRE’s Industrial Specialty Group, CBRE First Vice President Ben Stewart and CBRE Associate Kyle Fisher are advertising the construction.
