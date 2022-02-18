Pleasant Friday Leads To Sunny Weekend Before Possible Frozen Precipitation Next Week – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 20s, but don’t worry we are back to the mid 50s this afternoon. Sunny skies prevail with light winds. Yes, you read that right, light winds. There will be no checking your neighbor’s yard for the trash can today. And it’s a way better day to hit the trails.

We follow up a beautiful Friday with another cold night. Temperatures are a touch warmer Saturday morning but still in the lower 30s. More sunshine is on the way for our Saturday with highs back in the mid 60s. Sunday features a bit more cloud cover but it will still be gorgeous. Our winds also pick up out of the south, that mixed with dry air in place and drought conditions, we are back to an elevated fire danger.

For those of you already preparing for next week, dig out the umbrellas and winter garb. Next week features a more active pattern with daily precipitation chances. It starts with rain and storms possible on Monday and Tuesday then the potential of frozen precipitation Wednesday into Thursday. It is too early to talk particulars, but it is something we are closely monitoring.