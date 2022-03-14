“Please #freeJussie”: Taraji P. Henson and others show support for Jussie Smollett after jail sentencing

Jeff Schear/Getty Photographs for M.A.C. Cosmetics

4 days after actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 5 months in jail for staging a hate crime, his Empire solid mate Taraji P. Henson is asking for his launch.

“I’m not right here to debate you on his innocence however we will agree that the punishment doesn’t match the crime,” the 51-year-old actress mentioned in an Instagram post.

To assist her efforts, Henson invoked the tragic story of Emmett Until, saying, “Emmett Until was brutally beat and in the end murdered due to a lie and not one of the folks concerned together with his demise spent in the future in jail, even after Carolyn Bryant admitted that her claims have been false. Nobody was harm or killed throughout Jussie’s ordeal. He has already misplaced every thing, EVERYTHING! To me as an artist not capable of create that in itself is punishment sufficient. He cannot get a job. Nobody in Hollywood will rent him and once more as an artist who likes to create, that’s jail. My prayer is that he’s freed and placed on home arrest and probation as a result of on this case that would appear truthful. Please #freejussie.”

Twitter customers reacted to the Emmit Until comparability, with some calling it “insulting,” amongst different issues.

Jussie’s youthful sister, Jurnee Smollett, shared the identical #FreeJussie message in a Saturday Instagram post saying, “Jussie is Harmless.” She captioned the submit by writing, “Black Individuals are incarcerated in state prisons at practically 5 occasions the speed of White Individuals. Jussie is harmless. And…you don’t must imagine in his innocence to imagine he must be free…”

In a think piece for Rolling Stone, journalist Ernest Owens expressed his comparable ideas. He additionally tweeted, “You’ll be able to imagine that Jussie Smollett lied and was mistaken for what he did. However you can too know that incarceration is not the reply…”

