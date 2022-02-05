Pokes Power Past Sooners in Bedlam Round One

Oklahoma State can’t play in the postseason, so the Cowboys decided to treat their matchup with rival Oklahoma like a postseason game.

Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse each scored 12 points, and Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 64-55 on Saturday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak.

Oklahoma State can’t play in the postseason because an NCAA infractions committee denied the school’s appeal two months ago regarding violations by former assistant coach Lamont Evans. That made the Bedlam game the next-best thing.

“Obviously, we all love to beat every team in the Big 12 we play,” Kalib Boone said. “It means something. But when it’s time to play little brother, you’ve just — it’s time to beat up little brother.”

Rondel Walker scored 11 points and Keylan Boone added 10 for Oklahoma State (11-11, 4-6 Big 12).

Tanner Groves scored 23 points and Elijah Harkless added 15 for Oklahoma (13-10, 3-7), which has lost seven of eight after a fast start under new coach Porter Moser.

“Our young guys – they want to win,” Moser said. “They’re great guys. They play hard. They do good things. It’s just – they’ve got to play smart.”

Oklahoma jumped out to a 20-13 lead, but an alley-oop dunk by Cisse on a lob from Isaac Likekele cut the Sooners’ lead to 20-19. A tip-in by Oklahoma State’s Keylan Boone tied the game at 23 with about four minutes left in the first half. Keylan Boone’s 3-pointer with about a minute left in the half gave Oklahoma State a 29-28 lead, a margin that held until the break.

Avery Anderson’s acrobatic up-and-under left-handed layup gave Oklahoma State a 38-32 lead with just under 13 minutes to play, and Keylan Boone’s dunk on a pass from his brother, Kalib Boone, made it 40-32. The Cowboys led by at least four points the rest of the way.

“A lot of the season, we won in the first half, we’re up or we’re tied, and then we relax,” Cisse said. “I feel like we get comfortable. And then today, we were like, ’This is a big game for us. This is like an important game for us. So we’ve got to stay locked in until the end of the game.’ I feel like everybody was locked in.”

Oklahoma buckled, committing 11 turnovers in the second half.

“Late in the game, they were just trying to do it too much on their own again,” Moser said. “It went down the line. We’ve got to get some guys knocking down some shots.”

The Sooners eliminated their usual weakness – turnovers – and replaced it with poor shooting. Oklahoma shot 37.7% overall. The Sooners made just 1 of 10 3-pointers in the second half and never attempted a free throw.

The Cowboys had struggled in close games recently, with three of their four defeats during their losing streak being by five or fewer points. This time, the Cowboys were aggressive from the start and never let up.

Next up the Cowboys travel to TCU on Tuesday while the Sooners host Texas Tech on Wednesday.