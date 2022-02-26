Poland refuse to play Russia in 2022 World Cup playoff game

Poland are refusing to play their World Cup qualifier in opposition to Russia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza mentioned on Saturday.
Russia are set to face Poland on March 24 and the winner of that match performs whoever triumphs between Sweden and Czech Republic in a playoff on March 29 in the Path B last to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
However Kulesza made the announcement on Twitter, citing Russia’s assault, and indicated Poland was in talks with different federations to current a unified place to FIFA.
“No extra phrases, time to act!” Kulesza wrote, saying the transfer was prompted by the “escalation of the aggression.”
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski added: “It’s the proper resolution! I can not think about enjoying a match with the Russian Nationwide Workforce in a scenario when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and followers should not answerable for this, however we will not faux that nothing is going on.”
Beforehand, Poland had solely mentioned they did not need to play the qualifying playoff semifinal in Moscow on March 24.
Earlier this week, the Soccer Associations of Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic launched an announcement urging FIFA to stage any World Cup playoff in opposition to Russia exterior of the nation following its attack on Ukraine.
In a letter addressed to the FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura, the three associations wrote: “Based mostly on the present alarming improvement in the battle between Russia and Ukraine, together with the safety scenario the Soccer Associations of Poland (PZPN), Sweden (SvFF) and Czech Republic (FACR) specific their agency place that the playoff matches to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for March 24 and 29, 2022, shouldn’t be performed in the territory of the Russian Federation.
“The signatories to this attraction don’t think about travelling to Russia and enjoying soccer matches there. The navy escalation that we’re observing entails critical penalties and significantly decrease security for our nationwide soccer groups and official delegations.
“Due to this fact, we count on FIFA and UEFA to react instantly and to current different options concerning locations the place these approaching playoff matches might be performed.”
On Thursday, FIFA said in a statement that the “hope for speedy cessation of hostilities and peace in Ukraine.”
“Violence is rarely an answer and FIFA calls on all events to restore peace by way of constructive dialogue. FIFA additionally continues to specific its solidarity to the individuals affected by this battle,” FIFA mentioned. “Relating to soccer issues in each Ukraine and Russia, FIFA will proceed to monitor the scenario and updates in relation to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 202 qualifiers shall be communicated in due course.”
Info from AP was used in this report
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL