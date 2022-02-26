Poland refuses to play Russia in WC qualifier, cites Ukraine

WARSAW – Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier in opposition to Russia subsequent month in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish soccer federation president mentioned Saturday.

Cezary Kulesza made the announcement on Twitter and indicated Poland was in talks with different federations to current a unified place to FIFA, which is chargeable for the March 24 sport in Moscow.

“No extra phrases, time to act!” Kulesza wrote, saying the transfer was prompted by the “escalation of the aggression.”

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, the nation’s all-time main scorer and winner of FIFA’s best-player award for the previous two years, instantly responded to say it is the “proper choice!”

“I can not think about taking part in a match with the Russian Nationwide Staff in a scenario when armed aggression in Ukraine continues,” the Bayern Munich star mentioned on Twitter. “Russian footballers and followers should not chargeable for this, however we are able to’t fake that nothing is occurring.”

FIFA has but to take a transparent place on Russia internet hosting and even taking part in in opposition to Poland.

European soccer physique UEFA mentioned Friday that in its competitions all Russian and Ukrainian groups should now transfer their house video games to play in different international locations.

A possible precedent for motion is from 1992. Each FIFA and UEFA eliminated Yugoslavia from their competitions following sanctions imposed by the United Nations on the outbreak of battle there.

Beforehand, Poland had solely mentioned it didn’t need to play the qualifying playoff semifinal in Moscow.

The winner is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a spot on the World Cup being performed in Qatar from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.

The top of Sweden’s federation, Karl-Erik Nilsson, can be first vp at UEFA which has stripped Russia of hosting the Champions League final in St. Petersburg in Could. UEFA determined Friday to transfer that sport to Paris.

Russian troops pressed towards Ukraine’s capital Saturday, after an evening of explosions and road combating that despatched Kyiv residents in search of shelter underground.

It was not instantly clear how far Russian troops had superior. Ukrainian officers reported some success in heading off assaults, however combating persevered close to the capital.

