Police: 2 Texas high school students arrested for threat against student, bringing weapons to school





This is a video module with more than a few knowledge attributes which are used to keep watch over the conduct and look of the video participant. The “data-module” characteristic identifies this module as a video module, and the “data-stream” characteristic accommodates the URL of the video circulate to be performed.

The “data-float” characteristic is about to “false”, which means that that the video participant won’t go with the flow over the web page content material because it performs. The “data-thumbnail” characteristic accommodates the URL of the picture that might be displayed as a preview of the video.

The “data-title” and “data-description” attributes supply information concerning the video content material, and the “data-site” characteristic accommodates a numerical identifier for the web site. The “data-id” characteristic is used to determine the precise video asset inside the web site’s device, and the opposite knowledge attributes lend a hand govern the conduct of the video participant.

The (*2*) and “video__ratio-enforced” categories lend a hand to take care of the side ratio of the video participant, and the “video__fallback” magnificence supplies a fallback symbol in case the video can’t be displayed. The “video__meta” magnificence accommodates metadata concerning the video, together with the writer, e-newsletter date, and updates.