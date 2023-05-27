florida-news

Police arrest 4 teens accused of vandalizing Port Orange elementary school

May 26, 2023
posting


Vandals cause $30,000 in damage to Port Orange elementary school

Police in Port Orange are searching for the vandals accused of creating nearly $30,000 in damage at an elementary school.

PORT ORANGE, Fla.The Port Orange Police Department says its officers have arrested four boys accused of vandalizing an elementary school causing $30,000 in damage. That number could rise once a complete inventory of stolen items is finished, they said. 

Two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old are charged with trespassing upon school grounds, felony criminal mischief (vandalism), and burglary at Spruce Creek Elementary School on Taylor Road. This all happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday, they said.

MORE NEWS: Downtown Orlando residents say street racing is getting out of control

Surveillance video released by police on Monday appears to show four people trying to break into the building – one appears to be using a fire extinguisher to smash something. Police say the vandals damaged several portable classrooms, two storage sheds, and smashed windows to the main building. 
 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram