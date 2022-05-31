Police Arrest a Florida Art Dealer for Peddling Fakes After He Tried to Pass Off a $495 Print as a $12 Million Basquiat

Florida artwork vendor Daniel Elie Bouaziz has been charged with wire fraud, mail fraud, and cash laundering for allegedly promoting faux works attributed to such huge names as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Banksy, Henri Matisse, Keith Haring, and Roy Lichtenstein.
Information of Bouraziz’s alleged unlawful actions first got here to mild when the FBI raided certainly one of his Palm Seaside galleries, Danieli Fine Art, in December. He additionally owns Galerie Danieli; each companies are positioned on Value Avenue, which has change into a scorching spot for prestigious worldwide artwork galleries within the rich Florida enclave.
Galerie Danieli stood out from its white-cube, blue-chip neighbors. It was embellished with velvet ropes, a pink carpet, and over-the-top crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. Artwork was hung salon-style alongside massive tv screens displaying NFT drops.
When Artnet Information visited in December, simply days forward of the raid, a gallery worker sternly reprimanded us for taking images.
Authorities imagine most of the forgeries are low-cost reproductions with faux seals of authenticity—like a “Basquiat” that Bouaziz stands accused of getting purchased on LiveAuctioneers for $495 earlier than flipping it to an undercover FBI agent for $12 million.
“Provenance is father of Basquiat so there may be not likely a dialog about it,” Bouaziz reportedly assured the customer. Based on the FBI, a former member of Basquiat’s now-defunct authentication committee recognized the work as a faux. The work was a part of a group that included low-cost imitations of Banksy, Haring, and Georgia O’Keeffe on provide for $22 million.
Bouaziz is alleged to have equally offered a €450 ($485) Lichtenstein print to an secret agent for $25,000. Investigators discovered it had completely different colours than the actual model included within the artist’s catalogue raisonné.
The Algeria-born, French artwork vendor additionally tried to entice an agent to purchase a purported George Rodrigue portray, Blue Canine, claiming it got here from a Palm Seaside collector: “Not a lot to say. It’s only a magnificence,” Bouaziz is quoted as saying within the criticism. He initially purchased it for $140, however was providing it for $48,000, authorities stated.
One among Bouaziz’s alleged victims spent $85,000 on a $100 Warhol replica offered as the actual deal, in line with the criminal complaint. One other thought he had snagged a Lichtenstein, a Matisse, and a Warhol for $290,000—till a New York gallery director warned him this “Holy Grail” was “too good to be true.”
To cross off the knock-offs as originals, Bouaziz is believed to have solid signatures and supplied false provenance paperwork.
Ultimately, a few of Bouaziz’s unhappy shoppers began demanding their a reimbursement.
“Different victims, who additionally reported issues to Bouaziz concerning the authenticity of their bought work, each earlier than and after the execution of the gallery search warrants, obtained some reimbursement from Bouaziz,” the lawsuit says.
Bouaziz appeared in West Palm Seaside courtroom on Friday, and was launched on $500,000 bail. He has but to enter a plea.
Every of the 4 expenses Bouaziz faces may lead as much as 20 years behind bars and a wonderful of $250,000 to $500,000. Artnet Information was unable to succeed in the gallery for remark.
