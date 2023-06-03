Police arrest suspect in Florida’s Hollywood Beach shooting that injured 9 on Memorial Day

Police confirmed to Miami on Saturday that Jordan Burton was arrested in connection with the Memorial Day mass shooting on Florida’s Hollywood Broadwalk that left at least nine people hurt. Ariel Cardahn Paul and Lionel JeanCharles Jr, who are also believed to be gunmen, have arrest warrants issued against them. All three face multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder and carrying a concealed firearm, as well as eight counts of second-degree attempted murder. Miami reported this news.





Police respond to a shooting which left multiple people wounded in Hollywood, Florida, on May 29, 2023.

D.A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images



According to the police, the shooting took place just before 7 pm on Memorial Day, causing a panic among the holiday revelers present on the crowded beach. Police stated that the incident began with a confrontation between two groups and escalated to gunfire. Miami reported this.

Police confirmed that seven of the nine people injured in the shooting were released from the hospital, but two are still receiving medical attention. Miami also reported the arrest of Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18 years old, on weapons charges immediately after the shooting took place.