Police have reported that a truck driver in Rhome was arrested after a hit-and-run incident which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. This was reported by NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.
Police Arrest Truck Driver Involved in Rhome Hit-and-Run That Resulted in the Death of a Motorcycle Rider in Dallas-Fort Worth – NBC 5
