Police: Boy accidentally shoots, kills mom in Chicago suburb

DOLTON, In poor health. — A 3-year-old boy unintentionally shot his mom to dying because the household was sitting of their automotive in a suburban Chicago grocery store car parking zone, police stated.

The lady was shot Saturday in Dolton and pronounced lifeless at a hospital, police stated.

The household was sitting of their automotive exterior a Meals for Much less retailer when the boy someway discovered the gun and fired it, hanging his mom, police stated. Authorities stated the boy’s father was in custody after indicating that he owned the gun.

No fees have been filed as police proceed investigating. The Related Press left a message Monday seeing up to date info from police.

“This might have been prevented,” Dolton trustee Andrew Holmes stated Sunday as he visited the grocery store handy out gun locks and converse to customers concerning the significance of gun security.

“All it takes is a second: unlock it, thread it by means of the barrel, convey it again round, put it in and lock it again,” Holmes advised WLS-TV. “In the event you depart it, safe it.”