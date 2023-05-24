Police conduct welfare check on Ja Morant after Grizzlies star’s cryptic Instagram posts

According to The Commerical Appeal, police from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee carried out a welfare check on Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant after he posted cryptic messages on his Instagram account. On his now-deleted Instagram Story, Morant shared photographs of his circle of relatives with messages corresponding to “Love ya ma,” “Love ya pops,” and “You da greatest baby girl, love ya,” accompanied by means of footage of each and every circle of relatives member. The ultimate symbol used to be of Morant with the message “Bye.” These photographs have been briefly got rid of, however they have been broadly circulated on social media, resulting in hypothesis concerning the posts.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a commentary on Morant, announcing that he used to be k and taking a spoil from social media. This incident comes after Morant used to be suspended by means of the Grizzlies for brandishing a gun in an Instagram Live video on May 14. Commissioner Adam Silver expressed his surprise on the video and stated that the league used to be investigating the topic.

In reaction, Morant launched a commentary taking complete duty for his movements and acknowledging that there used to be extra paintings to do.

This isn’t the primary time Morant has been suspended by means of the Grizzlies for the same incident. He used to be suspended for 8 video games in March for brandishing a gun in a video he posted to Instagram following a recreation towards the Denver Nuggets. Morant has attended counseling and had a non-public assembly with Silver to deal with the problem.