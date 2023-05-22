Police confirm one fatality and one beating in a fatal brawl at Anaheim GardenWalk.

The Anaheim Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the deaths of two men in a parking structure at Anaheim GardenWalk in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to reports, a “large fight and shooting” occurred around 2 a.m. at GardenWalk on West Katella Avenue, which prompted the response of law enforcement.

Deonte Lenin in shown in this undated photo provided by the Anaheim Police Department.

The first victim, Deonte Marquis Lenin, a 32-year-old resident of Highland, was pronounced dead at the scene, due to the multiple gunshot injuries he sustained.

The second victim, Elian Tanori Arvayo, a 21-year-old resident of Phoenix, sustained blunt force trauma and was discovered in a different section of the building. Despite being transported to a local hospital, he failed to recover from his injuries.

The police have asked members of the public with information on the incident to report to the investigators on 714-321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers on 855-TIP-OCCS.