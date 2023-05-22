Police confirm one fatality and one beating in a fatal brawl at Anaheim GardenWalk.

The Anaheim Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the deaths of two men in a parking structure at Anaheim GardenWalk in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to reports, a “large fight and shooting” occurred around 2 a.m. at GardenWalk on West Katella Avenue, which prompted the response of law enforcement.
The first victim, Deonte Marquis Lenin, a 32-year-old resident of Highland, was pronounced dead at the scene, due to the multiple gunshot injuries he sustained.
The second victim, Elian Tanori Arvayo, a 21-year-old resident of Phoenix, sustained blunt force trauma and was discovered in a different section of the building. Despite being transported to a local hospital, he failed to recover from his injuries.
The police have asked members of the public with information on the incident to report to the investigators on 714-321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers on 855-TIP-OCCS.