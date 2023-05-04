Police crack down on ‘Ndrangheta mafia in sweeping bust across Europe

Police across Europe coordinated a massive operation on Wednesday against Italy’s powerful and wealthy mafia, the ‘Ndrangheta. This organization controls a significant portion of the cocaine flowing into Europe. Early morning raids conducted in eight European countries, as well as Brazil and Panama resulted in roughly 132 people being taken into custody, according to EU law enforcement agency Europol. The operation, which began five years ago, involved around 150 address raids across Italy, Germany, Belgium, France, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Romania. Assets and property worth 25 million euros ($27.6 million) were seized in Italy, Portugal, Germany and France, and suspects were charged with various crimes including mafia association, drug trafficking, arms trafficking, money laundering, and tax fraud, confirming the global reach of the ‘Ndrangheta.

Rooted in the southern Italian region of Calabria, the ‘Ndrangheta is Italy’s most powerful mafia and operates in over 40 countries. In addition to drug trafficking, it is involved in money laundering, extortion, trafficking of illegal waste, and other criminal activities. The group uses shell companies to invest illegal gains in the legitimate economy worldwide and remains a threat to society. Europol informed that over 2,770 police officers were involved in Operation Eureka, which “now stands as the largest hit involving the Italian poly-criminal syndicate to date.”

The operation targeted a criminal network led by multiple ‘Ndrangheta families based in the town of San Luca in the southern Italian province of Reggio Calabria. The activities of ‘Ndrangheta boss Rocco Morabito, one of Italy’s most wanted fugitives arrested in 2021 in Brazil following his escape from a prison in Uruguay in 2019, also emerged. Investigators tracked over 6,000 kilogrammes of cocaine passing through ports of Gioia Tauro in Italy, Antwerp in Belgium, and Colon in Panama channelling an estimate of 22.3 million euros. The gang had links with Colombia’s “Gulf Clan” cartel and an Albanian-speaking group that operates in Ecuador and throughout Europe.

Between May 2020 and January 2022, Italian prosecutors uncovered extensive illegal trade and personnel activities of the ‘Ndrangheta in France, Portugal, and Germany, including car-washing businesses financed with the 22.3 million euros proceeds, spent on cars and luxury goods. Details also emerged on how a Belgian police officer and his team successfully befriended some of the suspects at a port in Belgium, leading to the gathering of crucial evidence against them. The entire operation was necessary at identifying and bringing to justice multiple members of the ‘Ndrangheta, who pose an enormous security threat and remain a significant challenge for European governments to tackle.