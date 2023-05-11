Police detain 2 after rollover crash sends 1 to hospital – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Two folks were apprehended by way of the North Miami Beach Police Department after they replied to a rollover crash in an area group that led to one particular person to be despatched to the hospital. The incident befell on Thursday afternoon, and are living video pictures captured a automobile that landed on its most sensible, the other way up on a white fence of a close-by house.

Upon arrival on the scene of the twist of fate, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found out that they’d to extricate a driving force from the wreckage prior to transporting them to a hospital. As of now, the situation of the driving force is unknown. Police officers have reported that 3 other folks in one of the crucial automobiles concerned tried to flee the scene of the crash, however best two of them had been in the end apprehended and detained by way of regulation enforcement group of workers.

