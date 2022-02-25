Police: DNA links slain Illinois man to 1982 killing in Iowa

Investigators in Iowa say they used genealogical information to hyperlink the 1982 deadly stabbing of a girl to an Illinois trucker who was discovered shot to loss of life in a shallow grave months later
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Investigators in Iowa used genealogical information to hyperlink the 1982 deadly stabbing of a girl to an Illinois trucker who was discovered shot to loss of life in a shallow grave months later, authorities introduced Friday.
Police in Council Bluffs, which sits on Iowa’s western border throughout the Missouri River from Omaha, Nebraska, imagine Thomas O. Freeman killed 32-year-old Lee Rotatori at an area lodge in June of 1982. Rotatori, who had simply moved from Nunica, Michigan, to Council Bluffs for a job, had stayed on the lodge for a number of nights whereas she seemed for a house, authorities mentioned. She was stabbed as soon as and was additionally sexually assaulted.
Police weren’t ready to establish a suspect. In 2001, investigators submitted proof that they had collected to a state crime lab, which revealed the presence of a male DNA profile. There wasn’t a match in state or federal DNA databases, and the lab periodically ran new checks through the years with out success.
In 2019, investigators submitted the DNA to one other lab that started a genetic family tree case and concluded final yr that the DNA was from Freeman, who had lived in the southern Illinois neighborhood of West Frankfort. Police instructed the Council Bluffs Each day Nonpareil that Freeman was a trucker and that they assume he killed Rotatori whereas he was passing via the realm.
Freeman’s physique was discovered in October 1982 in a shallow grave close to Cobden, Illinois, a village about 30 miles southwest of West Frankfort. He had been shot a number of instances and was 35 when he died. Investigators imagine he was killed about three months earlier than his physique was discovered. Police mentioned they do not have a suspect in his loss of life.
Authorities mentioned they’re attempting to decide if the 2 deaths are in some way linked.