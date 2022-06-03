Front Page

Police fatally shoot 13-year-old suspect who T-boned patrol car trying to flee in San Antonio

June 3, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

A San Antonio police officer shot and wounded a 13-year-old boy who T-boned a patrol automotive whereas attempting to flee in a stolen car early Friday morning, June 3, on the town’s Southwest Aspect, according to authorities. The teenager was later pronounced lifeless after being transported to the hospital for his accidents. 

The incident occurred simply earlier than 1:30 a.m. within the 4900 block of Conflict Horse Drive, close to Outdated Pearsall Highway and Loop 410. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a name about photographs fired. 

When officers arrived, they discovered a stolen crimson car with three individuals in it, in keeping with San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. When the motive force of the stolen car realized police have been on the scene, the suspect then reversed the car and T-boned the police automotive behind it, McManus stated.

A San Antonio Police Officer shot and wounded a suspect who T-boned a patrol automotive whereas attempting to flee in a stolen car early Friday morning on the town’s Southwest Aspect, in keeping with authorities.

Ken Branca

One other officer on the scene shot the suspect driving the stolen car after he rammed into the police automotive, McManus stated. The suspect was transported to College Hospital and underwent surgical procedure, the place he later died from his accidents. 

No different accidents have been reported, in keeping with McManus.

A San Antonio Police Officer shot and wounded a suspect who T-boned a patrol car while trying to flee in a stolen vehicle early Friday morning on the city's Southwest Side, according to authorities.

A San Antonio Police Officer shot and wounded a suspect who T-boned a patrol automotive whereas attempting to flee in a stolen car early Friday morning on the town’s Southwest Aspect, in keeping with authorities.

Ken Branca

McManus stated he could not give extra info as he wants to take a look at the physique digital camera footage for extra particulars. The police chief didn’t determine the officer. The opposite occupants within the car are juveniles as properly. The officer will probably be positioned on administrative go away whereas the taking pictures is below investigation, police stated.



Source link



facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram