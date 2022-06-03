Police fatally shoot 13-year-old suspect who T-boned patrol car trying to flee in San Antonio

A San Antonio police officer shot and wounded a 13-year-old boy who T-boned a patrol automotive whereas attempting to flee in a stolen car early Friday morning, June 3, on the town’s Southwest Aspect, according to authorities. The teenager was later pronounced lifeless after being transported to the hospital for his accidents.
The incident occurred simply earlier than 1:30 a.m. within the 4900 block of Conflict Horse Drive, close to Outdated Pearsall Highway and Loop 410. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a name about photographs fired.