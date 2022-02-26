Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home

Police making a welfare verify in a small North Texas city discovered the our bodies of two adults and two children in their home, officers stated Friday

GRANBURY, Texas — Police making a welfare verify in a small North Texas city discovered the our bodies of two adults and two children in their home, officers stated Friday.

In a assertion, Granbury police stated officers made the welfare verify Thursday afternoon. All 4 folks have been fatally shot and police suspect they died in a murder-suicide. Police recognized them as Marcus Buchanan, 36; Rita Buchanan, 34; and two ladies, ages 13 and three months.

Investigators have not stated how the 4 have been associated or who they think triggered the deaths, however they stated there was no proof that anybody else was concerned.

Granbury is a metropolis of about 11,000 residents about 35 miles southwest of Fort Value.

———

The Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255