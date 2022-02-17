Police find owner of pickup that hit 12-year-old sledder in Broken Arrow | Crime News







Broken Arrow police believe they have found the driver in the Feb. 3 accident that killed a 12-year-old boy who was sledding, and they said that “no charges are anticipated.”

The boy was sledding on the north side of the 300 block of East Albany (61st) Street, across from Bass Pro Shops, when he entered the street and was hit by a westbound pickup about 5:20 p.m. Feb. 3, police said.

The boy later died at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop, but Broken Arrow Officer Chris Walker said in a news release Wednesday night that the driver “may not have known the victim slid underneath their vehicle.”

Wednesday evening, the lead officer in the investigation received information about a vehicle that matched the description released earlier through the media, and she was able to find the pickup’s owner.

“We are reasonably certain it is the vehicle involved,” the release says.

No charges are expected to be filed in what police said was a “tragic incident.”

