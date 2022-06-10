Police: Florida man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs

AP – A man discovered lifeless in a Florida lake whereas trying to find Frisbees and different flying discs was missing three limbs after a possible encounter with alligators, police stated Friday.

Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo stated in an e mail that the medical expert’s last report on the dying of Sean McGuinness can be completed in about two months.

McGuinness, 47, was discovered May 31 in the lake in Taylor Park, which is adjoining to a disc golf course.

Authorities say McGuinness was identified to frequent the lake to search out discs and promote them.

It’s not clear whether or not McGuinness drowned, had a medical concern, or was killed by alligators.

But Santo stated he was missing three limbs when his physique was discovered.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stated two giant alligators have been trapped — one 10 toes (3 meters) lengthy, the opposite 8 toes (2.4 meters) — however necropsies didn’t implicate both in McGuinness’ dying.

Largo is a suburb of St. Petersburg.