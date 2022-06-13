Police: Florida woman unintentionally fires gun, killing boy

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a woman mishandled and fired a gun unintentionally, killing a boy in a Florida residence.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department mentioned the woman and boy had been members of the family, however didn’t supply any particulars on their relationship nor the age of the boy.

“The firearm was discharged unintentionally due to negligence and mishandling,” the news launch mentioned.

Officers responded to a house in Pembroke Pines, Florida and located the boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital the place he died.

Police mentioned all events are cooperating within the investigation.