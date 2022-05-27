Police give updates on Texas school shooting investigation amid growing questions over response

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety is giving updates Friday on the investigation into this week’s deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Agency Director Steven McCraw is holding a press conference amid growing questions about how police responded when a gunman entered the school and killed 19 children and two teachers.
After two days of providing often conflicting information, investigators said Thursday that a school district police officer was not inside the school when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos arrived, and, contrary to their previous reports, the officer had not confronted the gunman outside the building.
After crashing his truck at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday, the gunman entered the school “unobstructed” through an apparently unlocked door at about 11:40 a.m., Victor Escalon, regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told reporters.
The first police officers did not arrive on the scene until 12 minutes after the crash and did not enter the school to pursue the shooter until four minutes after that. Inside, they were driven back by gunfire and took cover, Escalon said.
The crisis came to an end after a group of Border Patrol tactical officers entered the school roughly an hour later, at 12:45 p.m., said Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine. They engaged in a shootout with the gunman, who was holed up in a fourth-grade classroom. Moments before 1 p.m., he was dead.
Escalon said that in the meantime, the officers called for backup, negotiators and tactical teams, while evacuating students and teachers.