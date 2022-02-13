Trending News

Police: Gunman in Racine shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self

February 13, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Authorities say a man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city then killed himself as police closed in

February 13, 2022, 2:02 PM

1 min read

RACINE, Wis. — A man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city early Sunday then killed himself as police closed in, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun, police said.

After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired their weapons, police said.

Three shooting victims were taken to a local hospital, and two more turned up at hospitals in different cities, police said. Four of the victims were male and one was female. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram