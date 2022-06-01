Police Help Rescue Ducklings Stuck In Storm Drain | News, Sports, Jobs





LAKEWOOD — A number of ducklings had been rescued from a storm drain final week within the village of Lakewood.

Members of the Lakewood-Busti Police Division had been alerted to the trapped ducklings Thursday in a drain on East Fairmount Avenue, in entrance of Olive Backyard. With help from the state Division of Transportation, officers had been in a position to acquire entry to the storm drain and rescue the ducklings.

Officers concerned included Sgt. Casey Casselman, Mike Currie and Sam Robinson.

Afterward, the ducklings got to a veterinarian technician at Lakeside Veterinary Clinic. The division stated the animals, at the least for the second, can be raised on the technician’s pond.

Final week’s rescue effort — famous in a sequence of images the police division posted Wednesday to Fb — is nothing new to the world. Virtually a yr to the day, a number of ducklings had been rescued in Could 2021 from one other storm drain, this one close to Persell Center Faculty in Jamestown. A manhole cowl needed to be eliminated for officers with the Jamestown Police Division to retrieve the trapped animals.

The ducklings had been about 30 toes into the drain however ultimately got here out after some coaxing.