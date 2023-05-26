florida-news

Police identify woman killed in Orlando shopping center shooting, suspects still being sought

May 26, 2023
posting


Woman in her 60s shot outside Orlando shopping complex

A 60-year-old woman was shot and killed outside an Orlando shopping complex Tuesday night. Police said she was not the intended target.

ORLANDO, Fla.Police are investigating a shooting outside an Orlando shopping center that left a woman in her early 60s dead Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at 5100 North Lane when patrol officers found a woman lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, police said. The Orlando Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but she died from her injuries. 

The woman was identified as Angela Sutton Washington. Police believe Sutton was not the intended target of the shooting. Several people were at the shopping plaza when the incident happened, according to police. 

Orlando police detectives said Angela Sutton Washington was the target of a shooting on Feb. 7, 2023. [Credit: Family handout]

Orlando police detectives said Angela Sutton Washington was the target of a shooting on Feb. 7, 2023. [Credit: Family handout]

Police searching for suspects after deadly shooting outside Orlando shopping center

One person was killed outside a shopping center on North Lane in Orlando late Tuesday night.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information they believe can assist in identifying the person responsible for Washington’s death is encouraged to call the Orlando Police Department Homicide Unit. 

Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram