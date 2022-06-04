Police in Florida say hidden GPS tracker helped find burglary suspect

Altamonte Springs police locations of labor say Zahria Lashawn Keaton stole higher than $17,000 worth of perfume from an Ulta retailer near Crane’s Roost Park. Police say retailer surveillance video confirmed an individual and a girl sporting all black, breaking into the Ulta by smashing a window.

They are saying the pair loaded higher than 160 bottles of perfume proper right into a discipline after which took off, nonetheless one in all many perfume bins had a GPS tracker inside. Seminole County deputies used a helicopter to chase the suspects’ automotive, which in the end drove to Markham Woods Highway in Sanford.

That is the place police say the suspects ditched the automotive and the woman jumped a wall into John Lippens’ yard. “The particular person came to visit, landed proper about right here, the place I’ve acquired the signal now, got here by way of that space, and landed proper about right here,” Lippens acknowledged.

Diamond and Randall are the Lippens’ Anatolian shepherds. They sounded the alarm when the suspect jumped over the fence. “Canines had been approaching from each side and one was right here and one had run to the opposite facet there,” Lippens acknowledged, “so I began operating this manner and the particular person simply took off.”

Altamonte Springs Police say after the canine chased the woman from Lippens yard, she took off her clothes and tried to cowl them. Seminole County deputies found her shortly after, though. The automotive was in the end found in Orange County, nonetheless the person obtained away.