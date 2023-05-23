Police in Fort Worth injure woman with knife in a suicide attempt, confirms department – The Dallas Morning News

Fort Worth Police Shoot and Injure Suicidal Woman Holding Knife

The Fort Worth police department reported on May 23, 2023, that officers had shot and injured a suicidal woman who was holding a knife. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police department, they received a call from a woman who stated that she had taken several pills and was feeling suicidal. Officers responded to the woman’s home and found her holding a large kitchen knife. The woman refused to drop the knife and advanced towards the officers, at which point they fired their weapons.

The woman was struck several times and fell to the ground. Officers immediately rendered first aid and called for an ambulance. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she underwent surgery to address her injuries.

The police department stated that they had conducted an internal investigation and had determined that the officers involved had followed proper protocol and acted in accordance with their training. The department also emphasized that the officers had used deadly force as a last resort, and only after the woman had refused to comply with their instructions and had posed a threat to their safety.

The incident sparked a debate about the use of deadly force and whether or not officers could have taken alternative measures to subdue the woman. Some critics argued that the officers should have used non-lethal force, such as a taser or pepper spray, while others defended the officers’ actions, stating that they acted appropriately given the circumstances.

The case also raised questions about mental health and the treatment of individuals suffering from mental illness. Many advocates argued that the woman should have received more compassionate treatment and access to mental health resources rather than facing a violent encounter with law enforcement.

The incident highlights the complex issues surrounding the use of deadly force and the treatment of mental illness in society. As debates continue, it is clear that more work needs to be done to address these issues and find solutions that prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals involved.



