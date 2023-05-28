Police in Homestead search for gunman who killed 19-year-old

Police in Homestead, Florida, are at the hunt for a suspected killer after 19-year-old Derrick Houston Jr. used to be shot and killed in the realm of Southwest 260th Terrace and a hundred and thirtieth Avenue on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at roughly 10:21 p.m., in keeping with police reviews. As of now, there’s no information referring to possible suspects or motives for the taking pictures. Police are urging any individual with information to come back ahead and get in touch with Miami-Dade police at 305-471-2400. Alternatively, to stay nameless, name Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

