Police increase security for 20th anniversary of St. Pete Pride event

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police are ramping up security for the 20th St. Pete Pride Celebration this weekend, which is anticipated to be their greatest yr ever.

More than 100,000 individuals are anticipated to be in downtown St. Pete for Pride this weekend, and the police division has all palms on deck to verify everyone seems to be protected.

For 20 years, hundreds of individuals have traveled to St. Pete to rejoice pleasure.

“Pride is a celebration of individuality and love and respect for exactly who we are in this world. The first Pride was a riot, led by Black and brown trans women, which I think is often forgotten,” stated Tiffany Freisberg, St. Pete Pride president.

But in mild of current threats throughout the nation, together with the arrest of 30 males planning to riot at a Pride celebration in Idaho two weeks in the past, St. Pete police are ramping up security with greater than 500 officers on responsibility.

“During this 3-day event, we will have police officers in uniform as well as plain clothes working as detail. We will have additional cameras that will be monitoring along the parade route,” stated Anthony Holloway, St. Pete police chief.

St. Pete PD talk about Pride Parade security | Press Conference

The emergency operations heart at St. Pete police headquarters will activate on Friday. Holloway stated native legislation enforcement, the FBI and the hearth division will work collectively to observe 40 to 75 surveillance cameras. Holloway stated most significantly in the event you see one thing, say one thing.

“If you see something suspicious, please don’t be that person who says, ‘Ah, I should’ve called that in,'” stated Holloway.

The parade begins at Vinoy Park and can go down Bayshore Drive. Freisberg stated she is grateful for having a lot assist from space legislation enforcement.

“There has been some legislation that is concerning to our community, so to see this level of support is really heartening. Our number one priority is to make sure we create a safe event,” stated Freisberg.

The chief stated there are not any threats as of now and they’re working this weekend to maintain it that manner. He stated there are additionally freedom of speech areas alongside the parade route, and there’s no parking on the pier after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“We just want to make sure this is a safe event for everyone to come out to,” stated Holloway.