Police investigate fight at Randol Mill pool





ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 folks have been concerned in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police mentioned.

Officers discovered that there have been two teams at the pool who acquired into an argument that then spilled into the car parking zone, police mentioned.

Police reported 15 to twenty folks have been concerned.

There have been no accidents or property harm reported.

Multiple folks obtained legal trespass warnings from the pool and citations could also be issued by police pending the result of the investigation, Arlington PD mentioned.

The heart was closed Tuesday by the Parks & Recreation Department.

No different particulars in regards to the incident have been launched.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link