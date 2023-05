On Scene Media



Police have been investigating early Friday after discovering a man with more than one gunshot wounds whilst on patrol in north Houston.

Officers round 3 a.m. have been patrolling once they heard a number of gunshots, Lt. Ronnie Willkens, of the Houston Police Department, instructed On Scene newshounds. They replied to the 400 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East and found a man who have been shot a number of occasions in the legs and arms.