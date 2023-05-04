Police Investigating After Tallahassee Man Fatally Shot in Fort Lauderdale – NBC 6 South Florida

Police investigation is lately underway in Fort Lauderdale in regards to the demise of a person because of a capturing incident that happened remaining month. The unlucky tournament happened at the early hours of April eighth, on the 700 block of (*6*) twenty second Road.

After receiving a couple of 911 calls of a capturing incident, the Fort Lauder Police promptly replied to the scene and located the sufferer with a couple of gunshot wounds. While officials tried to save lots of the sufferer’s existence, the person sooner or later passed on to the great beyond in spite of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue’s arrival and efforts to save lots of him.

The sufferer’s identification has been launched through the government on Thursday. He has been known as 40-year-old Jermaine Montique who lived in Tallahassee previous to the incident. The police have prompt someone with related information concerning the incident to return ahead and report back to Broward Crime Stoppers by means of 954-493-TIPS.