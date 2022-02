OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. () – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person in downtown Oklahoma City early Sunday morning.

It happened at an apartment complex near Sheridan and Lincoln Blvd.

According to police, one person was shot in the leg. However, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting or what the victim’s condition is.

It’s also unclear if police have a suspect in custody.

Oklahoma City Police told that he should be able to provide more details on Monday morning.





Source link