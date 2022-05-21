Police investigating fatal shooting in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — A man has been arrested by St. Petersburg police after a fatal shooting.
Police learned about the shooting at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Marcus Nilsen, 29, had been fatally shot after an altercation at a home in the 4000 block of 34th Avenue South, police said.
The man who lives at the home, James White, 25, was later arrested, police said in a news release. The release did not specify on what charge White was arrested and jail records did not list him as being booked as of late Saturday evening.
No other details were released.
