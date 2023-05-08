Police investigating online threats to Frisco ISD middle schools

The Frisco Police Department is lately investigating a social media post that has been circulating, which threatens conceivable violence on Monday at a couple of middle college campuses inside Frisco Independent School District. This follows Saturday’s fatal mass capturing at Allen Premium Outlets and a next scare at Stonebriar Mall. In an e mail from Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip to Frisco ISD oldsters on Sunday, he addressed the troubles of the post being shared amongst scholars and fogeys all the way through the district.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip recognizes that protection considerations are top locally, particularly when it comes to scholars, following Saturday’s occasions. As a end result, all pupil absences all the way through the district will likely be excused on Monday.
Waldrip urges oldsters to talk with their youngsters concerning the penalties of posting threats online, even supposing they’re meant as a comic story. Waldrip additionally guarantees that any pupil who posts threats about violence in school will likely be disciplined through the district and be charged accordingly through the regulation. Furthermore, he notes in his e mail that threatening hurt to a faculty campus or its participants may end up in fees touching on to terroristic threats or the exhibition, use, or danger of exhibition or use of firearms, which will lead to punishments of a high quality up to $10,000 and two to 10 years in jail.
Waldrip sends his condolences to the ones suffering from Saturday’s tragedies and reassures oldsters that the district is dedicated to taking all essential measures to ensure that the protection of its scholars. Waldrip works in partnership with Student Resource Officers on a daily basis to supply a secure and supportive finding out atmosphere.