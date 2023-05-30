Police investigating shooting along beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Police are investigating a shooting along the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday night time confirmed emergency scientific crews responding and offering help to a couple of injured folks. It wasn’t straight away transparent what number of people had been injured or what their stipulations had been.

Police mentioned there could be a heavy presence of officials because the investigation continues. Officials had been additionally putting in a space for members of the family to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a well-liked beach vacation spot about 11 miles (17 kilometer) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometer) north of Miami. The beach used to be anticipated to peer extra guests than same old with the Memorial Day vacation.