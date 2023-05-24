Police investigating shooting near Willowbrook Mall



Courtesy of Metro Video Services



Police past due Tuesday have been in search of each a person who were shot within the legs and the person accused of doing so at an deserted putt-putt golfing direction near Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston, officers stated.

A lady had referred to as police round 11:45 p.m. and stated she used to be assaulted by way of a person when every other guy stepped in to shield her, Lt. Ronnie Willkens, of the Houston Police Department, informed Metro Video Services journalists. The guy looking to assist her used to be then shot in each legs.