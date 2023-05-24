Texas

Police investigating shooting near Willowbrook Mall

May 24, 2023
posting


Photo of Matt deGrood



Police responded to a shooting in northwest Houston.

Police replied to a shooting in northwest Houston.


Courtesy of Metro Video Services

Police past due Tuesday have been in search of each a person who were shot within the legs and the person accused of doing so at an deserted putt-putt golfing direction near Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston, officers stated.

A lady had referred to as police round 11:45 p.m. and stated she used to be assaulted by way of a person when every other guy stepped in to shield her, Lt. Ronnie Willkens, of the Houston Police Department, informed Metro Video Services journalists. The guy looking to assist her used to be then shot in each legs.

Everyone concerned used to be homeless and had lived within the space for a while, Willkens stated. The girl gave officials a just right description of each males and so they have been in search of them. 


Matt DeGrood is a basic project and breaking news reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

A graduate of the University of Dallas, he joined the Chronicle in 2022. He has reported for group newspapers throughout Texas, together with the Galveston County Daily News, the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel and the Fort Bend Star.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram