Police investigating two deadly shootings in Pomona 

Authorities are investigating after two deadly shootings befell in Pomona Saturday night time and early Sunday morning.

One guy used to be discovered with gunshot wounds close to Holt Avenue and Loranne Avenue round 7:30 p.m. Saturday night time.

The guy used to be transported to a close-by sanatorium, the place he died because of his accidents.

Another guy used to be discovered shot to loss of life in an alley off Garey Avenue and Grove Street round 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Paramedics declared him useless on the scene.

Both shootings came about inside about 3 miles of one another.

Investigations are underway, and it isn’t identified if they’re attached.

Motives for the crimes have no longer but been made up our minds.

Anyone with information on both incident is instructed to touch the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.

Anonymous pointers will also be submitted via calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.