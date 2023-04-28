Police Investigation at North Lauderdale Apartment Complex – NBC 6 South Florida

On Thursday, police officers had been investigating an condo advanced situated in North Lauderdale. The deputies and detectives spent reasonably a couple of hours investigating the advanced, which used to be located off of Southwest 71st Avenue on Kimberly (*6*). The neighbourhood used to be cordoned off with crime scene tape, whilst a number of proof markers had been positioned at the floor.

The investigation in growth has left many citizens locally involved. Since a center faculty is only a mile clear of houses, a number of younger other people had been noticed strolling across the advanced. A couple of other people knowledgeable NBC6 that they returned house this afternoon to find job outdoor. One resident stated that within the thirty-plus years she has lived right here, she hasn’t ever witnessed any such heavy regulation enforcement presence.

The feminine resident, Leslie Arenas, stated that it’s frightening, particularly since her mom, who lives together with her, is older and remains on my own during the day. Leslie expressed fear, pointing out that nobody is provide together with her mom, and the present occasions make her frightened. Leslie added that you simply by no means know what may occur, which leaves everybody feeling uneasy.

After attaining out to BSO, NBC6 won no further information in regards to the case. It stays a growing tale that many are following intently.

This is a growing tale.