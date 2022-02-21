Police killed bride’s uncle at wedding, officials say







The family of a man shot and killed by a Florida police officer Saturday night is calling his death an unjustified shooting.Daniel Patrick Knight, 39, was celebrating his niece’s wedding at the Winter Park Events Center when police say he started trying to fight other guests.Police said Knight knocked one of the responding officers unconscious before attacking another officer.They say at that point a crowd started to gather around the two officers and that’s when the second officer fired at Knight.”It was pandemonium,” William Hoile, who lives nearby, said.Hoile witnessed the aftermath of the chaos that broke out at that wedding.He said it escalated from shouting to gunshots.Knight was taken to the hospital where he later died.The two police officers were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was called to handle the investigation of the shooting.Now his family says they are working to “get the entire truth out” about what happened to him.Knight’s niece, who was the bride, sent sister station WESH a statement Sunday on behalf of Knight’s family. In regard to Knight, it said: “He was a kind gentle soul, and his only crime committed that night was drinking and having a good time with his family… This shooting was unjustified and we are working with a lawyer and the FDLE to get the entire truth out.””It was pretty chilling,” Jeffrey Johnston who also lives near the events center said.Johnston said he heard at least one man shouting his fear that Knight was dying.”We really feel sorry for this whole situation. The wedding party must be devastated, and the loss of anyone is tragic,” Johnston said.Sunday afternoon, workers were seen packing up what was left of the wedding that ended abruptly and also in tragedy.Officials say the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty as is standard procedure.

