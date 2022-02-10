Police looking for suspect after 2 people shot outside Buffalo high school

Authorities are looking for a suspect after a student and a security guard were shot outside a Buffalo high school on Wednesday afternoon. The student is currently in surgery, while the security guard sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during a press conference Wednesday evening.

The shooting allegedly happened after a multiple people got into a dispute on the sidewalk outside of McKinley High School. The school had been dismissed 20 minutes prior to the shooting, but about 100 students were still in the building for after-school activities. Those students were placed on a lockdown, but they have since been upgraded to a shelter in place, Gramaglia said.

Authorities respond to a shooting outside of McKinley High School in Buffalo, New York, on February 9, 2022. WIVB



The deputy commissioner said they are still looking for the suspect. However, they cleared the school and the surrounding area, and said they do not believe there is a threat to nearby residents.

Police tweeted about the incident around 4:15 p.m. local time, asking motorists to avoid the area around McKinley High School. The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco is also responding to the scene.

Nearby SUNY Buffalo State College tweeted it received a report of an armed person who was last seen at the high school near its campus. Students were asked to shelter in place for several hours Wednesday afternoon, and the school canceled all evening classes and events.

University Police has received a report of an armed person near campus. Last seen near McKinley High School on Elmwood Ave heading towards 198. Immediately shelter in place. — SUNY Buffalo State College (@buffalostate) February 9, 2022

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tweeted about the shooting, saying the city will continue to work to end gun violence.

The City of Buffalo is here for all of those who are directly impacted by this shooting, and we are here for all of those across our City who have experienced or been impacted by gun violence. We will not rest until we stop this violence. — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) February 9, 2022

